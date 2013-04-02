LONDON, April 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent down, with sentiment dented by weak U.S. manufacturing data, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 24.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,411.74 points on Thursday, with the market equalling its record streak of monthly gains.

* Copper dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday to its lowest in more than seven months after factory reports from the United States and China showed stuttering growth momentum in the top two markets for metals.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto's loss-making aluminium smelter in New Zealand, which wants a government break on its electricity bill to stay afloat, must learn to "stand on its own two feet," New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said after the firm rejected a short-term subsidy offer.

* BP : The administrator of BP Plc's settlement with thousands of people and businesses who sued over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill urged a federal judge on Monday to end the company's lawsuit over how he determines damages claims.

* Britain's financial services sector took on new staff in the first quarter with more gains expected, a business survey said, signalling that a prolonged period of job losses may be ending.

* Export orders with British firms rose strongly in the first three months of 2013 and confidence about the next 12 months has picked up, the country's largest business survey showed on Tuesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)