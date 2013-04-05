LONDON, April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 76.16 points, or 1.2 percent, at 6,344.12 on Thursday, its lowest finish since Feb. 27, after an unexpected rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims which raised questions about the strength of recovery in the world's largest economy.

* The focus on Friday will be on U.S. March non-farm payrolls data, set for release at 1230 GMT, expected to show employers added 200,000 new jobs.

* CHARIOT OIL & GAS : The oil explorer rose late on Thursday amid a myriad of speculation including one that oil giant BP was interested in buying the firm, according to traders. The Times market report also cited talk that HRT, a big latin American oil company drilling near Chariot's prospect off Namibia, had struck and struck big.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EASYJET issues a trading update.

