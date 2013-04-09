Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed 27.16 points higher on Monday at 6,276.94 , as Britain's top share index halted a three-day slide on Monday as buyers took advantage of beaten-down prices to place bets on possible takeover targets and pile into defensive shares.

* China's annual consumer inflation cooled in March as food prices eased from nine-month highs and producer price deflation deepened, data showed on Tuesday, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions easy and nurture a nascent recovery, potentially helping Britain's globally exposed mining stocks.

* Britain's housing market appears to be picking up due to help from a Bank of England lending scheme, with house sales at their highest level in three years and prices broadly stable, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday.

* MINERS - U.S. aluminium group Alcoa, viewed as a bellwether for the materials sector, was the first of the S&P 500 companies to report first-quarter results, posting better-than-expected quarterly profit after the Wall Street's closing bell on Monday.

* RBS - Two hedge funds which made millions of pounds shorting UK bank shares during the 2008 financial crisis are in talks to back a 1-billion-pound ($1.53 billion) bid for more than 300 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc RBS.L branches, Sky News reported.

* RIO TINTO - A row over demands by Rio Tinto for cheaper electricity to help keep its New Zealand aluminium smelter afloat is clouding government efforts to raise up to NZ$6.1 billion ($5.1 billion) by privatising the country's power companies.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL <RDSa.L - Royal Dutch Shell Plc.'s U.S. subsidiary on Monday boosted the estimate of how much crude oil was released by a leak from its West Columbia pipeline in east Houston, the company said. Shell Oil Co. said 940 barrels of crude are estimated to have leaked, having previously estimated a release of 700 barrels of crude.

* TELECOMS AND MEDIA - Telecoms giant BT could force BSkyB to carry adverts for its new rival sports channels, as the battle between the two media behemoths intensifies, the Telegraph reports.

* ICAP - ICAP is implicated in an investigation by the top U.S. derivatives regulator into a widely used benchmark for swaps, the trade body overseeing the rate said, dealing a further blow to the market after the sprawling Libor probe.

