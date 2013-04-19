UPDATE 1-China coking coal surges amid shipment disruptions after Cyclone Debbie
* BHP declares force majeure on coal deliveries (Adds trader comment, updates prices)
LONDON, April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday after recent sharp declines, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.54 points lower at 6,243.67 in the previous session. The index is headed for its weekly loss of about 2 percent after gains in the previous week.
* Resources-related stocks will be in focus after London copper dropped below $7,000 for a second day and was on track for its biggest weekly decline since 2011, as global growth worries and a historic sell-off in gold turned investors away from commodities.
* Gold ticked higher in cautious trade, heading for a fourth week of losses after this week's brutal sell-off shattered investors' confidence in the typically safe-haven asset.
* Brent crude climbed toward $100 a barrel on Friday, stretching its gains into a second straight session after a steep 6-day fall, although worries about higher crude output in the United States and lower global demand kept a lid on prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Q1 OUTPUT
WILLIAM HILL PLC Q1 TRADE
RECORD PLC TRADING
STERLING ENERGY PLC AGM
SPECTRIS PLC TRADING
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* BHP declares force majeure on coal deliveries (Adds trader comment, updates prices)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Mar 31) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% ----------------------------------------
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t