LONDON, April 19 Futures for Britain's FTSE 100
index rose 0.5 percent early on Friday, pointing to a
higher open after recent sharp declines. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted the FTSE 100
to open 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, higher. The UK
blue chip index closed 0.54 points lower at 6,243.67 in the
previous session and is headed for its weekly loss of about 2
percent after gains in the previous week.
* Resources-related stocks will be in focus after London
copper dropped below $7,000 for a second day and was on track
for its biggest weekly decline since 2011, as global growth
worries and a historic sell-off in gold turned investors away
from commodities.
* Gold rose almost 2 percent on Friday, backed by
physical buying after prices of the precious metal slid to over
two-year lows this week.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : The miner posted slightly higher
copper and iron ore production in the first quarter of 2013, as
it rebounded from a damaging strike at its South African Kumba
Iron Ore unit last year.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Britain's antitrust watchdog said
on Friday that GlaxoSmithKline and three generic drug companies
had undermined competition by striking deals that paid the
generic firms not to launch cheap copies of the antidepressant
paroxetine.
* WILLIAM HILL : The company said its first quarter
net revenue grew by 15 percent, while operating profit was up 8
percent. The company added that it is making significant
investments in marketing, technology and people to boost its
share in the UK online market.
* KCELL : Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone
operator KCell posted a 2.5 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit to 13.7 billion tenge ($90.4 million) on revenue up 4.0
percent to 43.05 billion.
* AVATION PLC : The company entered into an
agreement to acquire an additional airbus a320-200 aircraft,
which will be leased by the company to an Australian carrier for
61 months.
* SPECTRIS : The company said its sales for the three
months ended on March 31 fell 8 percent.
* Brent crude climbed toward $100 a barrel on Friday,
stretching its gains into a second straight session after a
steep 6-day fall, although worries about higher crude output in
the United States and lower global demand kept a lid on prices.
