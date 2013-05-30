LONDON May 30 Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 index traded 0.3 percent lower at 0626 GMT, pointing to a lower open on the cash market. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index fell 134.84 points, or 2 percent, to 6,627.17 points on Wednesday on concern the U.S. central bank might soon scale back an asset-purchase programme that has helped bolster equities since September.

* KINGFISHER : Europe's largest DIY retailer posted a near-30 percent drop in first quarter profit, much steeper than expected, as weak demand and poor weather continued to hit trade in its key markets.

* RYANAIR : The UK Competition Commission said it may force the low cost carrier to reduce its stake in Aer Lingus, because the stake could reduce competition on routes between Great Britain and Ireland.

* SEVERN TRENT : The British water company which earlier in May rejected a takeover bid, posted annual profit slightly below expectations in a results statement which did not mention the potential approach.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil group reported a release of materials due to a seal leak on a light naphtha pump at its 233,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Norco, Louisiana, according to a filing with regulators on Wednesday.

* TULLOW OIL : The oil group said its Calao-1x exploration well in the Ivory Coast encountered non-commercial condensate.

* TATE AND LYLE : The sugar company's full-year profit rose 4 percent and the group sees growth next year.

* CAPITA : The outsourcing firm plans to close two major O2 call centres and cut thousands of jobs after winning a big contract last week to manage the mobile phone operator's customer services, a newspaper reported.

* SHIRE : The drugs group recently received a 23 pound ($34.77) per share offer from U.S. rival Bristol-Myers, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

* British house prices have risen at their fastest annual rate since November 2011 this month, buoyed by a Bank of England initiative to reduce the cost of credit, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6616 British pounds)