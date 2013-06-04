LONDON, June 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 to 35 points, or as much as 0.5 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.9 percent, or 57.97 points, lower at 6,525.12 points on Monday - its lowest closing level since ending at 6,521.46 points on May 3.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Two companies linked to Chinese state-backed groups are weighing bids for Glencore Xstrata's roughly $5 billion worth of copper mines in Peru, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* British retail sales rebounded in May, exceeding their average growth rate over the previous year, an industry survey showed on Tuesday in a further sign that economic recovery may be starting to take root.

* Brent crude futures slipped below $102 a barrel on Tuesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data stoked worries about demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer.

* London copper climbed for a second session on Tuesday, underpinned by a shutdown at the world's second biggest copper mine during seasonally strong April-June demand.

