LONDON, June 24 Futures for Britain's FTSE 100
index pointed to a lower open on Monday on concerns about a cut
in U.S. monetary stimulus and China's banking sector. For more
* At 0635 GMT, futures for the index were down 0.3
percent. The UK blue chip index fell 43.34 points, or
0.7 percent, to 6,116.17 points on Friday, the lowest seen since
January. The index recorded a fifth straight weekly loss.
* VODAFONE GROUP : The British company said on Monday
it has agreed a deal with Kabel Deutschland to buy
Germany's largest cable operator for 7.7 billion euros,
snatching it from under the nose of John Malone's Liberty Global
.
* Vodafone said it would pay 87 euros ($110) per share for
the group in a bid to offer more competitive and comprehensive
packages with television, fixed-line and broadband services to
its existing mobile customers.
* ENRC, KAZAKHMYS : The board of Kazakh
miner Kazakhmys, the single largest shareholder in miner ENRC,
has said it will back a buyout bid for its troubled rival, an
offer it characterised as the only "realistic opportunity" to
sell out.
* Support from Kazakhmys, with its long-problematic 26
percent stake in ENRC, was critical for the bidding consortium -
ENRC's trio of founders and the Kazakh government - who have now
confirmed an offer valuing ENRC at around 3 billion pounds ($4.6
billion).
* RIO TINTO : The miner has scrapped the proposed
sale of its $1.3 billion diamonds business, a setback for its
plan to sell a swag of mines and company stakes to tighten
operations during a global industry downturn.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The bank has asked the
European competition authorities to give it an extra two years
to sell the hundreds of branches it is required to dispose of as
a condition for its state bail-out, the Sunday Telegraph
newspaper said. Lloyds declined to comment.
* BARCLAYS : German tax authorities are
investigating Barclays over the use of legal loopholes which cut
the British lender's tax bill by billions of euros, a German
newspaper reported on Saturday.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : Gammon Construction, a Hong Kong
construction company that is 50 pct owned by Balfour Beatty, was
awarded a contract to design and build a major strategic road by
HKSAR Highways.
* London copper futures dropped for a fifth session out of
six on Monday and stayed near 20-month lows, hurt by a firmer
dollar and worries over top consumer China where a liquidity
squeeze could curb demand already hit by slower economic growth.
* NATIONWIDE : Britain's biggest customer-owned
financial services group is drawing up plans to raise at least 1
billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to fill a hole in its balance
sheet, the Sunday Times said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Tricia Wright)