LONDON, June 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is likely set for a higher open on Tuesday, with futures up 0.5 percent by 0620 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Earlier, bookmakers had predicted a jittery start for the UK blue chip index, which closed down 87.07 points, or 1.4 percent, at 6,029.10 on Monday, having hit lowest intra-day level since early January.

* Investors will scrutinise U.S. durable goods, new homes sales data, as well as a number of regional sentiment surveys for clues on whether the world's biggest economy is really strong enough to warrant a scaling back of equity-friendly stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* Two of Fed's top officials downplayed the notion of an imminent end to monetary stimulus and said on Monday the market reaction was not yet cause for concern.

* Wall Street and Tokyo both closed down overnight, but of the lows.

* Chinese stocks extended losses to more than 10 percent this week as investors worried about banks' ability to access cash after a week-long squeeze in money markets, even as the central bank relaxed its tight grip to let interest rates fall.

* REXAM : The company warns that operating performance in the first half of the year will be slightly below that of last year, with disappointing volumes in South America and Western Europe in the last two months. It adds that it has initiated the process to sell the healthcare business.

* PETROFAC : The British oil services company Petrofac says operational performance had been good and reiterated the firm was on course to achieve "modest growth" in net profit for 2013.

* WOOD GROUP : The international energy services company says it has extended one a project in the North Sea under a $60 million one year contract extension with ConocoPhillips.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Atul Prakash)