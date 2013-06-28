LONDON, June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures on the FTSE were flat at 6,201.50 points by 0624 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 77.92 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,243.40 on Thursday, with only nine stocks in negative territory.

* Wall Street and Tokyo shares gained overnight, with the latter supported by some solid Japanese data.

* In remarkably similar tones, two influential Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday sought to dissuade investors that monetary accommodation was fading any time soon, each going so far as to say markets have misinterpreted the U.S. central bank's intentions.

* Investor confidence grew that China's credit conditions were improving as interest rates extended their fall after last week's crunch, with stocks headed for their best day in two months on the back of heavy buying of property stocks on Friday.

* British consumer morale has risen to its highest level in just over two years this month, boosted by increasing optimism about the economy and a greater willingness among households to splash out on big purchases.

* British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in nearly three years this month, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday, adding to signs that Britain's economy is starting to pick up.

* SERCO - The group is on track to meet expectations for 2013, with strong organic revenue growth in the first half.

* RBS - The Church Commissioners, an endowment fund of the Church of England, has agreed to join a consortium formed by Lord Davies, the former Standard Chartered chairman, to take control of hundreds of Royal Bank of Scotland branches, according to the Financial Times.

* SPORTS DIRECT - The retailer is in advanced talks to take excess space in some of Tesco's biggest stores, the Financial Times reports.

* VODAFONE - John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is sounding out options for cable operator Charter Communications to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions. Analysts said that could be good news for Vodafone, which had been forced to raise its bid price for Kabel Deutschland in the face of a rival offer from Liberty.

