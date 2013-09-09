LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with futures up 0.2 percent by 0630 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 14.89 points, at 6,547.33 points to near three-week highs on Friday, with Tullow Oil outperforming after an oil find, although worries over Syria's civil war curbed the market's gains.

* ECONOMIC DATA: There is no important economic data out of the UK or U.S. on Monday.

* BANKS: Banks face a hidden bill of as much as 10 billion pounds to settle mis-selling claims linked to commercial real estate projects, according to research by DTZ, one of the property sector's largest consultants, the Telegraph said.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The British Treasury is planning to request that the European Commission extend Lloyds' November 2013 deadline to sell a package of 631 retail branches by up to two years. The request is expected to be submitted by the end of September, according to people close to the process, the Financial Times writes.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a deal with Kazakhstan on Saturday giving China a stake in its giant Kashagan oil project, a highlight of his tour of Central Asia to secure hydrocarbons for the world's largest energy consumer.

Italy's ENI, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total each hold 16.81 percent stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex 1605.T owns 7.56 percent.

* BP : An investigation led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh cleared the BP claims administrator of misconduct in handling settlement payouts from the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, but found some of his staff took kickbacks for referrals.

* BG GROUP : The oil and gas firm on Monday said delays at projects in Egypt and Norway would reduce its 2014 production by around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

* LONMIN The South African platinum miner, almost 25 percent owned by Glencore Xstrata, has appointed two executives from the commodities group to its board, it said on Monday.

* VODAFONE : The mobile telecoms firm may fail to reach the 75 percent threshold of acceptances from shareholders needed to clinch Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* WM MORRISONS : The chief executive of the supermarket chain will have to defend another fall in profits this week, although he is expected to boast of a turnaround following its recent dire sales, according to The Independent.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : The multinational food processing and retailing company forecast "good progress" in full year earnings per share after a strong finish to the year from its Primark discount fashion chain.

* BBA AVIATION : The global aviation services and aftermarket support provider said its merger talks with Dubai Aerospace have been terminated.

* PETROCELTIC : The oil and gas exploration and production company sees full-year output at around 25,000 barrels of oil per day.

* IGAS ENERGY : The AIM-listed oil and gas explorer will run the gauntlet of anti-fracking protesters this week when it names the precise location in Lancashire where it will drill the UK's next shale gas well, writes the Times.

The firm also announced on Monday it had signed a deal to potentially acquire Caithness Oil Limited, its UK subsidiary, for 8.95 million pounds.

