LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
between 1 point lower and 1 point higher, flat in percentage terms, on Friday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.55 points higher on Thursday at 6,588.99,
pinned under the 6,600 level despite strength in WM Morrison.
* VODAFONE - Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland
for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany's largest
cable company to succeed, Vodafone said after market close on Thursday.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Generic drug companies can develop generic
versions of Lovaza, a fish-oil derived drug used to treat high cholesterol and
currently marketed in the United States by GSK alone, a U.S. appeals court ruled
on Thursday.
* BWIN.PARTY - Recent weakness following a profit warning for the
digital entertainment company may prompt M&A interest in the stock, according to
the Daily Mail, with Google rumoured to be interested in making an
acquisition.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
J D WETHERSPOON PLC PRELIM
SONGBIRD ESTATES PLC H1
