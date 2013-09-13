LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 1 point lower and 1 point higher, flat in percentage terms, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.55 points higher on Thursday at 6,588.99, pinned under the 6,600 level despite strength in WM Morrison.

* VODAFONE - Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany's largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said after market close on Thursday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Generic drug companies can develop generic versions of Lovaza, a fish-oil derived drug used to treat high cholesterol and currently marketed in the United States by GSK alone, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

* BWIN.PARTY - Recent weakness following a profit warning for the digital entertainment company may prompt M&A interest in the stock, according to the Daily Mail, with Google rumoured to be interested in making an acquisition.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

J D WETHERSPOON PLC PRELIM

SONGBIRD ESTATES PLC H1

