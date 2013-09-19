LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen surging 75 to 76 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Equities across the globe rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors after the close of European markets on Wednesday by postponing the start of a reduction in its massive monetary stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.

* At 0620 GMT, futures for Britain's FTSE 100 were 1.2 percent higher.

* In the previous session, the UK blue chip index closed down 11.35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,558.82 points. The index is up more than 11 percent so far this year.

* ASOS - The fast-growing British online fashion retailer said on Thursday it expects a small beat to forecasts for year profit, helped by another jump in quarterly sales and better margins.

* UNITED UTILITIES - The company said current trading was in line with the group's expectations for the six months ending September 30 and it remained firmly on track to deliver its 2010-15 regulatory outperformance targets.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales numbers, due at 0830 GMT, are forecast to have risen by 0.4 percent month-on-month in August and by 3.3 percent year-on-year.

* A Confederation of British Industry survey due at 1000 GMT is expected to show the factory orders balance rose to 2 in September, compared with zero previously.

* Across the Atlantic, focus will be on U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Sept. 14. Economists predict a total of 330,000 new filings, compared with 292,000 in the previous week.

* Brent crude rose toward $111 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains for a second day after the Fed's move to keep its stimulus programme intact.

* London copper jumped to a three-week high, stretching its gains into a second straight session.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Francesco Canepa)