* Futures for the blue-chip index were 0.2 percent lower at 0621 GMT. The FTSE 100 index closed 28.96 points, or 0.4 percent, lower at 6,596.43 points on Friday.

* On the political front, Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in Germany's election on Sunday. Partial results put support for her conservative bloc on 42 percent, their strongest score since 1990, the year of German unification, and a ringing endorsement of her steady leadership during the euro zone crisis.

* Mining shares will be in focus after copper prices fell more than 1 percent, down for a second straight session and moving further from four-week highs on worries over rising global supply.

* BP - Britain could be close to agreeing a deal to ease sanctions that have stopped gas production from the North Sea's Rhum field, jointly owned by BP and the National Iranian Oil Co., the Mail on Sunday newspaper said.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The company said clients pulled 1.2 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) from its funds in the two months to the end of August, as investors became nervous ahead of a decision about the direction of U.S. monetary policy.

* ICAP - The company may pay less than $100 million to settle a civil probe into the markets operator's alleged role in the manipulation of a key interest rate, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the settlement talks.

* The UK is heading for its best year since the financial crisis with the value of stock market flotations already at $7.16 billion this year - more than eight times the amount raised by the same stage in 2012, according to Dealogic - boosted by confidence in the economy and support from U.S. investors, the Financial Times reported.

* Brent crude held above $109 a barrel, paring earlier losses after robust manufacturing data from China lifted the outlook for demand from the world's second largest oil consumer.

* The Home Builders' Federation said the number of planning approvals for new homes jumped 49 percent between April and June compared with the same period last year, as government schemes to boost mortgage approvals helped build confidence in the housing market, according to the Financial Times.

