LONDON Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up as much as 29 points, or 0.4 percent higher, on Monday, according to
* Britain's top share index hit a one-month high on Friday, with miners
cheered by news of improving economic growth in China and with insurer
Prudential boosted by buoyant business at an Asia-focused peer.
* BHP BILLITON : The Global miner said on Monday it has given up nine
oil and gas exploration blocks in India due to its inability to carry out
exploration operations there.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : British finance minister George Osborne
said his ministry was actively looking at breaking up the state-backed Royal
Bank of Scotland to create a "bad bank" to house its problem loans, the Daily
Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.
* ROYAL MAIL : Britain's Royal Mail was valued by some investment
banks 50 percent higher than last week's public sale price, a newspaper
reported, adding to a debate over whether the postal service was sold off too
cheaply.
* QINETIQ : The defence technology firm could be broken up after
bosses at the former Ministry of Defence research arm put its American division
up for sale, according to various newspapers.
* British companies posted lower than expected dividend growth in the third
quarter, with total payouts for the year now set to be below 2012's record
level, a study showed on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Heathrow Airport Holdings Q3
Informa Trading
Quindell Portfolio Trading
Redstone Meet
Senior Trading
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)
0930 National Bank of Austria Chief Nowotny to Speak
1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Evans Television Interview
1400 U.S. Existing Home Sales for September
Existing home sales: Forecast 5.32 mln Prior 5.48 mln
