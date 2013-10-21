LONDON Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 29 points, or 0.4 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index hit a one-month high on Friday, with miners cheered by news of improving economic growth in China and with insurer Prudential boosted by buoyant business at an Asia-focused peer.

* NUCLEAR: French utility EDF and the British government have signed an agreement to build two nuclear reactors for a total cost of 16 billion pounds ($25.9 billion), EDF said in a statement on Monday.

* COSTAIN : The engineering consultancy, construction and operations and maintenance firm agrees Hinkley Point nuclear power contract with EDF.

* BHP BILLITON : The global miner said on Monday it has given up nine oil and gas exploration blocks in India due to its inability to carry out exploration operations there.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : British finance minister George Osborne said his ministry was actively looking at breaking up the state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland to create a "bad bank" to house its problem loans, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

* MARKS & SPENCER : Hopes of reviving its struggling fashion division suffered a setback this weekend with the resignation of one of its senior womenswear executives. Gillian Ridley White, development and buying director, has told M&S she intends to join Target, the Australian department store chain, according to The Sunday Times.

* G4S : Traders expect the security firm to open up between 2 and 5 percent on Monday after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that the British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners was mulling making a 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) offer for G4S's cash-solutions business.

* ROYAL MAIL : Britain's Royal Mail was valued by some investment banks 50 percent higher than last week's public sale price, a newspaper reported, adding to a debate over whether the postal service was sold off too cheaply.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : The global infrastructure company has been awarded a 64 million pound crossrail electrification contract.

* QINETIQ : The defence technology firm could be broken up after bosses at the former Ministry of Defence research arm put its American division up for sale, according to various newspapers.

* British companies posted lower than expected dividend growth in the third quarter, with total payouts for the year now set to be below 2012's record level, a study showed on Monday.

* SENIOR : The UK-listed manufacturer announced that for fiscal 2013, it expects adjusted profit before tax to be in line with previous expectations, assuming no further deterioration in exchange rates.

* GREEN DRAGON GAS : The gas production company expects to beat year-end exit rate forecast.

* HYDRODEC : The refiner of used transformer oil into new SUPERfine oil announced it has conditionally raised 20 million pounds through the placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and other investors and is seeking to raise up to a further 4 million pounds through an open offer at an issue price of 11.25p per Ordinary Share.

* INFORMA : The services firm says full-year expectations are unchanged.

* Private-equity backed Merlin Entertainments said on Monday it planned to sell at least 20 percent of its shares in an initial public offering in London.

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)

0930 National Bank of Austria Chief Nowotny to Speak

1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Evans Television Interview

1400 U.S. Existing Home Sales for September

Existing home sales: Forecast 5.32 mln Prior 5.48 mln

