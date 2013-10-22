LONDON Oct 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
2 to 3 points lower, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed rose for the eighth straight session on
Monday, closing 31.62 points higher, or 0.4 percent, at 6,651.86 points.
* BHP BILLITON : The global miner upgraded its iron ore production
target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it
ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials.
* TESCO : Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
last week slashed its stake in the world's No.3 retailer by about
one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($484.75 million), according to a stock market
filing on Monday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : A consortium including the British oil major
bought Brazil's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British lender looks set to lose out on
57 million pounds ($92.10 million) following the collapse of the accountancy
firm RSM Tenon in August, The Independent wrote on Tuesday.
