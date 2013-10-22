LONDON Oct 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 3 points lower, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed rose for the eighth straight session on Monday, closing 31.62 points higher, or 0.4 percent, at 6,651.86 points.

* BHP BILLITON : The global miner upgraded its iron ore production target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials.

* TESCO : Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc last week slashed its stake in the world's No.3 retailer by about one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($484.75 million), according to a stock market filing on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : A consortium including the British oil major bought Brazil's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British lender looks set to lose out on 57 million pounds ($92.10 million) following the collapse of the accountancy firm RSM Tenon in August, The Independent wrote on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

ARM HOLDINGS PLC Q3

WHITBREAD PLC H1

GKN PLC Q3 TRADE

B P MARSH AND PARTNERS PLC H1

DEVELOPMENT SECURITIES PLC H1

EPISTEM HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC TRADING

SPIRIT PUB COMPANY PLC PRELIM

UBM PLC TRADING

