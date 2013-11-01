LONDON Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 to 9 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, higher, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.7 percent, or 46.27 points, at 6,731.43 points, ending a 5-day winning streak on Thursday, with a drop in the share prices of oil major Shell and chemicals maker Croda knocking Britain's benchmark equity index down from 5-month highs.

* RECKITT BENCKISER : The household goods-maker rose on Thursday amid re-heated speculation that its pharmaceutical division was attracting interest from drugmakers including Shire, according to the FT market report.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Acal AGM

Antisoma Meet

Berendsen Trading

Digital Barriers Confcall

Direct Line Insurance Group Meet, Q2 Trade

DS Smith Q3, Confcall

F&C Asset Management Q3 Trade

Meggitt Investor

Pan European Terminals AGM

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Q3 Trade, Confcall

Scancell Holdings Trading

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)

0830 Swiss Oct PMI

PMI: Expected 55.5 Prior 55.3

0928 UK Oct Manufacturing PMI

Index: Expected 56.1 Prior 56.7

1220 U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker Delivers Remarks

1230 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Speaks

1400 U.S. ISM for October

Manufacturing index: Expected 55.0 Prior 56.2

N/A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles Plosser Appears on CNBC

N/A U.S. Auto Sales for October

Annualized sales of car: Expected 5.30 mln Prior 5.24 mln

Annualized sales of trucks: Expected 6.60 mln Prior 6.41 mln

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

(Reporting by David Brett)