Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up by 0.2 percent by 0725 GMT on Tuesday, with solid earnings updates and expectations of accommodative central bank policy seen supporting equities.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.88 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,763.62 points on Monday, moving back towards a five-month high of 6,819 hit last week.

* London copper edged up on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials indicated there would be no quick end to the U.S. central bank's commodity-friendly stimulus package, with a solid manufacturing sector survey also helping.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK CIPS PMI services data is due out at 0928 GMT, while U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data is due at 1500 GMT.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates in the second half of 2015, before unemployment hits the 7 percent threshold at which it has said it would consider tightening monetary policy, a leading British think-tank said on Tuesday.

* UK RETAIL SALES: British retail sales grew slightly more strongly last month than in September, but lower clothing sales due to mild weather limited overall gains, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* UK WATER UTILITIES: The British government has written to the country's biggest water companies, asking them to reconsider looming price hikes given that households are already struggling to meet rising utility bills, it said on Tuesday.

* MARKS & SPENCER : British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a ninth consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, with its much vaunted new season clothing ranges only managing to slightly slow the rate of decline.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : The insurer posted higher cash generation in the third quarter and reported in-flows for its investment management arm.

* RSA : RSA Insurance Group PLC warned on Tuesday that a pattern of adverse weather events across its core markets in 2013 had led to insured losses "materially above assumptions", pushing expected full year returns on equity to under 10 percent.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Associated British Foods reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday as its Primark discount fashion chain expanded apace, although it expects a hit from falling sugar prices next year.

* G4S : Security company G4S said underlying revenue had grown by 4.8 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30, boosted by strong business in emerging markets.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Imperial Tobacco Group posted higher full-year earnings on Tuesday despite a dip in revenue and said its chairman was stepping down.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : The construction services and infrastructure group said its businesses were on track to exceed market expectations for 2013.

* MERLIN: Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is said to have narrowed its IPO range of 280-330 pence "at both ends", according to UK newspaper reports.

* TED BAKER : The Daily Mail cites "rag trade gossip that current trading has been above budget" for the retailer.

* FRENCH CONNECTION : The Daily Express cites market talk that the retailer could be taken private.

* FIRST GROUP : UK newspapers note that activist investor Sandell Investment Services has increased its stake in the company to above 3 percent, saying Sandell Investment is interested in the sector and the company's U.S. business.

