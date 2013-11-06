LONDON Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising 7
to 25 points at the open, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* Futures on the FTSE were up 0.3 percent at 0722 GMT.
* Wall Street finished lower overnight, while Japan's Nikkei got a
boost from an earnings guidance lift by Toyota Motor Corp.
* Britain's financial regulator is to bolster its stock market listing rules
to better protect minority shareholders, after high-profile scandals at mining
companies ENRC and Bumi left some investors nursing heavy
losses.
* Republican Chris Christie easily won re-election as New Jersey governor,
while a conservative Republican popular with the Tea Party movement narrowly
lost his bid for the Virginia governorship, in two races closely watched for
signs of voters' moods ahead of the 2016 presidential race.
* Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend were set to
take up to 6.3 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, including Barclays
, BP, Bunzl, Unilever and Whitbread .
* British shop prices fell in October for a sixth consecutive month, led by
steep falls in clothing and electrical items, the British Retail Consortium said
on Wednesday.
* BAE : The British defence contractor is set to announce
potentially more than 1,000 job losses across three of its UK shipyards, the BBC
reported, citing sources.
* BARCLAYS : The bank is to cut about 450 jobs in Britain as it axes
a third of the private bankers who look after wealthy clients and closes one of
its call centres.
* HSBC : EU antitrust regulators are set to fine six global banks
including Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and HSBC after an
investigation into the rigging of benchmark euro zone interest rates, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* EASYJET : The airline said October passengers up 5.4 percent.
* EXPERIAN : The company reported first half revenues of $2.3
billion, continues to expect modest margin improvement for the full year, raises
its interim dividend 7 percent and plans to acquire Passport Health
Communications for $850 million.
* PERSIMMON : The builder is fully sold up for the current year and
have £650 million forward sales reserved beyond 2013.
* FIRSTGROUP : The company posted 44 percent rise in underlying first
half profit, saying trading is in line with management's expectations, despite
continued headwinds in some markets.
* OLD MUTUAL : The Anglo-South African financial conglomerate said
its assets have risen 14 percent in the year to date, boosted by rising markets
and positive client net cash flows.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,746.84 points on Tuesday, led down by banking stocks which
knocked nearly 13 points off the index.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Tricia Wright)