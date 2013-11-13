LONDON Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 38 to 47 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed little changed on Tuesday, down 1.58 points at 6,726.79. The index, which hit a five-month high of 6,819 on Oct. 30, is up 14.1 percent in 2013.

* UK unemployment numbers, set for release at 0930 GMT, will prove a focus on Wednesday, with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney having tied the data to interest rates. The September ILO unemployment rate looks set to remain at 7.7 percent.

* Carney is likely to stress on Wednesday that he is in no rush to raise interest rates despite a marked brightening in Britain's economic outlook over the past three months.

The central bank will release fresh forecasts at 1030 GMT, when it looks set to revise up its growth outlook and predict lower unemployment and inflation than three months ago, reflecting data that show Britain's recovery is strengthening.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely BSkyB, GlaxoSmithKline, Marks & Spencer, and Royal Dutch Shell will knock 11.6 points off the index on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BRITISH LAND reports first-half results

ICAP reports first-half results

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE reports first-half results

J SAINSBURY reports first-half results

SSE reports first-half results

TULLOW OIL issues a trading update

