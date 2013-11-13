LONDON Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.5 percent at 0734 GMT before
* The UK blue chip index closed little changed on Tuesday, down 1.58 points
at 6,726.79. The index, which hit a five-month high of 6,819 on Oct. 30, is up
14.1 percent in 2013.
* UK unemployment numbers, set for release at 0930 GMT, will prove a focus
on Wednesday, with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney having tied the data to
interest rates. The September ILO unemployment rate looks set to remain at 7.7
percent.
* Carney is likely to stress on Wednesday that he is in no rush to raise
interest rates despite a marked brightening in Britain's economic outlook over
the past three months.
The central bank will release fresh forecasts at 1030 GMT, when it looks set
to revise up its growth outlook and predict lower unemployment and inflation
than three months ago, reflecting data that show Britain's recovery is
strengthening.
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely
BSkyB, GlaxoSmithKline, Marks & Spencer, and Royal Dutch
Shell will knock 11.6 points off the index on Wednesday.
* J SAINSBURY : The grocer posted a 7 percent rise in first-half
profit, outperforming rivals as a strategy focused on own brand products while
investing in fast growing online and convenience channels chimed with consumers.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton will post lower nickel production in
the current quarter after a minor earthquake closed down operations at its
Perseverance mine in western Australia.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP : British Airways, a unit of
International Airlines Group, said it will continue to fight its former
employees battling to recoup money from the airline's pensions fund, after the
first of the cases to come to court has been judged in the employee's favour,
the Telegraph said.
* BRITISH LAND : The developer posted a 4.5 percent rise in
first-half net asset value, and said it had fully invested the proceeds from an
equity raising earlier this year, which it expects to boost 2013/14 earnings.
* ICAP : The broker said its half-year revenue fell 1 percent,
slightly behind analyst expectations, as lower volumes in euro markets offset
increased volatility in U.S. interest rates.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The company reported a 6 percent rise in
profits in its fiscal first half, in line with analysts' expectations, supported
by an uptick in capital raising on its markets.
* SSE : The energy supplier, one of Britain's big six utilities under
fire from politicians for hiking bills, said first-half profit fell 12 percent
after the part of its business which supplies households slumped to a loss.
* TULLOW OIL : The firm confirmed it had restarted operations in
northern Kenya on Nov. 8 after reaching an agreement with local leaders to
prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last month.
* CENTRICA : Britain's Rough gas storage site has experienced an
outage, operator Centrica said in a market note on Tuesday night.
