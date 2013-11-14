BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.