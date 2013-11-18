LONDON Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Monday, with futures down 0.1 percent by 0733 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 27.31 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,693.44 points on Friday after the Federal Reserve's chairman-designate Janet Yellen defended the bank's quantitative easing programme, dispelling concerns about an early reduction of the asset purchases.

The UK benchmark, which is nearly 2 percent down from a five-month high of 6,819 hit at the end of October, is up 13.5 percent in 2013.

* Investors' focus this week will be on the minutes from the Fed's October policy meeting on Wednesday, which could provide clues as to the timing of the U.S. central bank's likely to move to start scaling back its stimulus programme.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP, ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to sell fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660 million pounds ($1.1 billion)paid mostly in shares.

* CAPITA : Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar is to step down in early 2014 after 26 years at the firm, Britain's largest outsourcing company said. It also said that it is on track to deliver strong growth in 2013.

* BT, SEVERN TRENT : Liv Garfield, the BT executive who has spearheaded the roll-out of a fibre network across Britain, is to step down early next year to become the chief executive of Severn Trent.

* Fears that Britain's housing stimulus schemes are inflating a price bubble look overblown according to research by property website Rightmove, which cited evidence of strict lending criteria.

* Britain's biggest banks have warned the Chancellor that the lack of an end date to his flagship "Help to Buy" programme could cause serious distortion in the housing market, the Telegraph reported.

* British households have turned much more gloomy about their personal finances as news of big increases in their power bills appears to have compounded worries about low pay growth, a survey showed.

* UK PUB CHAINS: After years of waiting on the sidelines, Britain's major pub chains have finally spotted an opening in Ireland, hoping tumbling property prices will give them a chance to expand into a neighbouring market they never managed to crack.

* JOHN LEWIS : The traditional Christmas sales surge began at Britain's biggest department store group last week with an 11.7 percent increase on the previous week.

* ITV : ITV is favourite to take the spoils in a battle with the BBC over rights to highlights of the European Champions League, the Sunday Telegraph reported. The terrestrial broadcasters are in the final stages of the competition for the secondary rights, after BT's defeat of ITV and BskyB in the auction of live European rights.

* SAGA: Saga, the over-fifties travel agent and insurer, is set to press the button on a bumper stock market float, the Sunday Times reported. Saga's owners last week interviewed 10 investment banks jockeying to handle the sale that could value the company as high as 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion).

* The government is facing demands that privatisations are made much more transparent so that the sale of taxpayer stakes in the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group do not spark the controversy surrounding the sale of Royal Mail, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* PREMIER OIL : One of the biggest investors in Premier Oil, Schroders, has urged the company to slash its exposure to Falkland Islands oil fields just weeks after the exploration company increased its stakes there, the Sunday Times said.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Naguib Kheraj, one of the City's most influential financiers, is in talks to join the board of bank Standard Chartered, the Sunday Times reported.

* TESCO : Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Friday recalled an ice cream product after pain relief tablets were found in two of its own-brand chocolate and nut cones.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : Rolls-Royce said on Sunday it had won a $5 billion order from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways for Trent XWB engines to power 50 Airbus A350 aircraft.

