LONDON Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 23 to 33 points, or as much as 0.5 percent on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released
on Wednesday, showed officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the
U.S. central bank's massive asset-purchase program at one of its next few
meetings provided this was warranted by economic growth.
* Wall Street fell overnight after the Fed minutes, and Asian stocks
also slipped, further hindered by weak Chinese data.
* Activity in China's vast factory sector grew at a milder pace in November
as new export orders shrank, according to the Flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI), bolstering expectations the economy could lose some
vigour in the fourth quarter.
* The UK blue chip index closed 16.93 points or 0.3 percent lower at
6,681.08 on Wednesday.
* British employers agreed a median 2 percent pay rise with workers in the
third quarter, less than the increases in the first six months of the year, a
survey by researchers Incomes Data Services showed on Thursday.
* British car production rose last month at its fastest rate so far this
year, with most of the growth destined for domestic consumption rather than
export, the industry's trade body said on Thursday.
* BT - Fresh from stunning its rivals in the battle to show European
Champions League soccer, BT will be in a strong financial position to bid for
the next round of English Premier League rights, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
* REED ELSEVIER - The Business information group said it
could return more cash to shareholders after investing in new products to grow
revenues and making bolt-on acquisitions.
* BHP - The miner says it has reduced planned capital expenditure by
25 per cent to $16 billion for the 2014 financial year" and expects demand for
potash to grow by about two to three per cent per annum to 2030.
* VODAFONE - Vodafone said it is open to keeping network spending
above its traditional levels once its two-year booster programme has ended if it
needs to respond to customer demand and competitor moves.
* BUMI -The coal miner will postpone an investor vote on a planned
split with Indonesia's Bakrie family that co-founded it, after the buyer of its
stake failed to provide details of his financing arrangements by an agreed
deadline.
* PEARSON - The parent of Fitch, one of the world's biggest credit
ratings agencies, has emerged as a surprise bidder for a provider of business
intelligence being sold by the owner of the Financial Times, according to Sky
News.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BHP BILLITON PLC S/HOLDERS
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC PRELIM
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC MEET
INVESTEC PLC H1
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P L C INVESTOR
MOTHERCARE PLC H1
NATIONAL GRID PLC H1
SABMILLER PLC H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)