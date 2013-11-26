LONDON Nov 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, with futures dipping by 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 20.32 points, or 0.3 percent, higher on Monday at 6,694.62 as travel stocks rallied on expectations that a nuclear deal between oil-rich Iran and six world powers would help cut fuel costs.

* Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal between Iran and world powers would not result in an immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member.

* BANKS - The financial services industry should adopt voluntary standards to help restore trust in banks and create a "third way" between self-regulation and over-regulation from authorities, an industry study released on Tuesday said.

* SEVERN TRENT - British water company Severn Trent posted a 5.8 percent drop in first-half underlying pretax profit to 141.3 million pounds ($228.3 million) on Tuesday after operating costs rose due to the adoption of private drains and sewers.

* BRITVIC - The drinks firm saw an 18.4 percent increase in earnings, and says that trading in the new financial year is slightly ahead of a strong first-quarter performance last year.

* GREENCORE - The food maufacturer announced earnings ahead of expectations, with operating profit up 8 percent.

* TOPPS TILES - The tile firm saw profit rise in 2013 compared to the previous year, and said also that revenue in the first 8 weeks of the new year was up 7.4 percent.

* KCOM - KCOM said it posted a pretax profit of 24.7 million pounds, in line with the board's expectations.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6190 British pounds)