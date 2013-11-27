LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to down by 4 points or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent, or 58.40 points, at
6,636.22 points on Tuesday.
* On the macroeconomic front, UK Q3 GDP final figures are due to be
released, along with U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods statistics.
* GERMANY: Two months after Merkel's landslide election victory, Germany's
two biggest political forces clinched a deal overnight and a new government
should be formed before the end of the year.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Britain's Serious Fraud Office is
considering the possibility of launching a criminal investigation into
allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland mistreated struggling small businesses,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the
matter.
* AMEC : British engineer Amec is eyeing a takeover of U.S.-listed
engineering company Foster Wheeler AG in a potential deal that could
create a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) energy services group, The Times reported
on Wednesday, citing sources.
* London copper was little changed on Wednesday as markets lost direction
ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but prices were set for their biggest
monthly fall since June on expectations of improving supply.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
COMPASS GROUP Final results
UNITED UTILITIES H1 results
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY Final results
FINDEL H1 results
FIRST PROPERTY H1 results
HOGG ROBINSON H1 results
SHAFTESBURY Final results
TELFORD HOMES H1 results
