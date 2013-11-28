LONDON Nov 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 6 points, or as much 0.1 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures on the FTSE were down 2.5 points at 6,648.00 at GMT.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs, while the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high overnight. Japan's Nikkei share average soared 1.8 percent to its highest closing level in nearly six years.

* Volumes were expected to be light in Europe on Thursday, with U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron unveiled plans to limit European Union migrants' access to welfare in Britain and said he wanted eventually to restrict migrants from poorer EU states relocating to richer ones, stirring a row with the European Commission.

* Eight out of ten small companies have not applied for any sort of finance in the past year, a survey showed on Thursday, raising questions about the depth and sustainability of Britain's economic recovery.

* The UK government is set to announce a review of cigarette packaging in an effort to deter youngsters from smoking, British media reports said on Wednesday citing sources.

* KINGFISHER - Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, posted third quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts and cautioned that its markets remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak.

* WOLSELEY - The developer said it saw no signs of improvement in market conditions across continental Europe and expected trading conditions to remain tough for the foreseeable future.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner unveiled plans to increase its mine capacity to 350 million tonnes by 2017, cutting costs by $3 billion by not digging brand new mines and slowing the expansion by about two years.

* SHELL - An outage at the plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field will cut Norwegian gas exports by 35 million cubic metres per day for 24 hours, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said on Thursday.

* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - The company said it had made a firm offer to buy scientific camera maker Andor Technology for about 159 million pounds ($257 million), the same price it indicated it would be willing to pay earlier this month.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent, or 13.25 points, at 6,649.47 points at the close on Wednesday.

