LONDON Nov 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 5 points, at 6,654.47 points on Thursday, as gains at major miner Rio Tinto offset weakness in housebuilding stocks after the Bank of England removed a mortgage support scheme.

* Trading volumes are expected to remain thin due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

* London copper edged up on Friday after finishing unchanged in the previous session but was on track for its biggest monthly loss since June as slowing demand from top consumer China dragged on prices.

* British consumer morale fell for a second consecutive month in November, marking the first back-to-back drop since the summer of 2011, a survey showed on Friday.

* Also on the macroeconomic front, euro zone inflation figures are due out later, along with Bank of England mortgage lending data.

* EURO ZONE: Standard & Poor's cut the Netherlands credit to AA+ on Friday, removing one of the euro zone's few remaining triple-A ratings while rewarding Spain for its efforts to reform public finances with an improved stable outlook.

* HOCHSCHILD : Peruvian miner Hochschild plans a $350 million bond issue to fund its expansion in Peru as well as a project in Chile, company CEO Ignacio Bustamante said on Thursday.

* SPEEDY HIRE : British construction equipment provider Speedy Hire said its chief executive was standing down and that the finance director of its international unit had been suspended after it uncovered accounting irregularities.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ACAL H1

FINSBURY FOOD AGM

LOK'N STORE AGM

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit