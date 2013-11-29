LONDON Nov 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with the FTSE 100 futures contract also trading flat at 0720 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 5 points, at 6,654.47 points on Thursday, as gains at miner Rio Tinto offset weakness in housebuilding stocks after the Bank of England removed a mortgage support scheme.

* Trading volumes are expected to remain thin due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

* London copper edged up on Friday after finishing unchanged in the previous session but was on track for its biggest monthly loss since June as slowing demand from top consumer China dragged on prices.

* British consumer morale fell for a second consecutive month in November, marking the first back-to-back drop since the summer of 2011, a survey showed on Friday.

* British house prices rose at their fastest rate in more than three years this month, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday, just a day after the Bank of England announced steps to curb rising house prices.

* Also on the macroeconomic front, euro zone inflation figures are due out later, along with Bank of England mortgage lending data.

* EURO ZONE: Standard & Poor's cut the Netherlands credit to AA+ on Friday, removing one of the euro zone's few remaining triple-A ratings while rewarding Spain for its efforts to reform public finances with an improved stable outlook.

* HAMMERSON : The property company raised $443 million in a U.S. private placement deal.

* PREMIER OIL : The energy company said it would issue at least 100 million pounds ($163.47 million) of bonds.

* JD SPORTS : The sportswear retailer said it was on course to meet market expectations with its results.

* HALMA : The company, which makes hazard detection products, said it had increased and extended its banking facilities.

* BUMI : Coal miner Bumi said on Friday it had received documents confirming chairman Samin Tan's ability to finance the purchase of company shares currently owned by the co-founding Bakrie family, paving the way for a long-awaited split.

* HOCHSCHILD : Peruvian miner Hochschild plans a $350 million bond issue to fund its expansion in Peru as well as a project in Chile, company CEO Ignacio Bustamante said on Thursday.

* SPEEDY HIRE : British construction equipment provider Speedy Hire said its chief executive was standing down and that the finance director of its international unit had been suspended after it uncovered accounting irregularities.

