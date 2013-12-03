LONDON Dec 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 to 17 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 55.24 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,595.33 points on Monday.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner said on Tuesday it expects to halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last year's level to cut debt, as commodities' prices remain fragile.

* BP : The oil company won a legal reprieve in its effort to avoid payments to those whose losses were not traceable to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, potentially sparing BP of extra costs.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : An outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will reduce the country's gas output by 15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, gas system operator Gassco said.

* TULLOW OIL : The oil group is attracting the attention of two cash-rich international bidders which could bid up to 1,400 pence a share, The Daily Mail wrote in its market report on Tuesday. The stock closed at 865.50 pence on Monday.

* RBS : The British bank and its retail banking unit Natwest's online systems and debit cards failed on Monday evening as customers were unable to process payments on one of the busiest online shopping days.

* The Markit/CIPS Construction PMI index for November, due to be published at 0930 GMT, is expected to come in at 59, down from 59.4 in the previous month.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

API GROUP PLC H1

BETFAIR GROUP PLC H1

CONYGAR INVESTMENT CO PLC PRELIM

SWEETT GROUP PLC H1

DAISY GROUP PLC H1

GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC PRELIM

GREENE KING PLC H1

ITE GROUP PLC PRELIM

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC H1

NORTHGATE PLC H1

PRIME FOCUS LONDON PLC AGM

PARK GROUP PLC H1

VIANET GROUP PLC H1

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit