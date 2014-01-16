LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 7 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue-chip index rose to its highest closing level in eight months on Wednesday, ending up by 0.8 percent, or 53 points, at 6,819.86 points.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto reported big increases in the production of iron ore and other minerals in 2013, betting China's massive economic growth will provide a ready market for decades to come.

* UK HOUSING MARKET: Expectations of future rises in British house prices strengthened again last month, driven by a shortage of new homes on the market, a survey showed on Thursday, although its headline price measure slipped.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Bank of England representatives discussed the process of setting foreign exchange benchmarks with senior currency dealers at major investment banks in April 2012, more than a year before regulators launched official probes into alleged rate manipulation, according to a Freedom of Information Request made by Reuters.

* London copper steadied near a one-week high on Thursday.

* SVG CAPITAL : Aegon is to sell its 7.5 percent stake in SVG Capital.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AB FOODS Q1 TRADING UPDATE

EXPERIAN TRADING UPDATE

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit