LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 7 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue-chip index rose to its highest closing level in eight months
on Wednesday, ending up by 0.8 percent, or 53 points, at 6,819.86 points.
* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto reported big increases in the
production of iron ore and other minerals in 2013, betting China's massive
economic growth will provide a ready market for decades to come.
* UK HOUSING MARKET: Expectations of future rises in British house prices
strengthened again last month, driven by a shortage of new homes on the market,
a survey showed on Thursday, although its headline price measure slipped.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Bank of England representatives
discussed the process of setting foreign exchange benchmarks with senior
currency dealers at major investment banks in April 2012, more than a year
before regulators launched official probes into alleged rate manipulation,
according to a Freedom of Information Request made by Reuters.
* London copper steadied near a one-week high on Thursday.
* SVG CAPITAL : Aegon is to sell its 7.5 percent stake in
SVG Capital.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AB FOODS Q1 TRADING UPDATE
EXPERIAN TRADING UPDATE
