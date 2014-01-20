LONDON Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 13.88 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 6,829.30 points, on Friday, boosted by strong UK retail sales data and a rally in motor insurer stocks to help it post its best week of 2014.

* TESCO, MOTHERCARE - Tesco considered a bid for mother and baby products retailer Mothercare to help reinvigorate its British hypermarkets, the Sunday Times reported, with the supermarket putting the plan on hold six months ago. However, the recent fall in Mothercare's share price could rekindle Tesco's plan according to the City insiders - though they added Tesco has made no approach so far.

* VODAFONE, BSKYB - Telecom company Vodafone and broadcaster BSkyB have held high-level discussions on how to curb BT's growing reach over the broadband market, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior sources.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell and Mubadala Petroleum have swapped equity stakes in two exploration blocks off Malaysia, the companies said on Sunday.

* LEGAL & GENERAL - Insurance group Legal & General wants to build five new towns across Britain over the next ten years at a cost of up to 5 billion pounds ($8.22 billion), the company's chief executive told the Sunday Times.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The Serious Fraud Office has received additional funding from the UK Treasury in its probe of alleged bribery and corruption by defence group Rolls-Royce in China and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* ELECTRA - Private equity firm Electra Private Equity Plc will acquire footwear retailer Hotter Shoes in a deal valued at 200 million pounds, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ALLOCATE SOFTWARE PLC H1

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC H1

