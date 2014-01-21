LONDON Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.3 percent by 0732 GMT before the cash market open.

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday after the Chinese central bank offered emergency funds to cool money market rates and ease the country's latest cash crunch.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 7.43 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,836.73 points on Monday, having hit an eight-month high at 6,840 points on Friday.

* In terms of domestic economic data, January CBI trends orders are due at 1100 GMT.

* The International Monetary Fund is set to upgrade its growth forecast for the UK more than any other major economy, according to media reports.

* UNILEVER : The consumer goods maker reported a decline in full-year turnover, as sales were hit by a slowdown in some emerging markets.

* SABMILLER : The brewer reported higher third-quarter sales, helped by increases in lager and soft drinks.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : The engineer is expected to make a public offer on the Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila, a Finnish newspaper reported, citing unnamed investors.

