LONDON Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
between 5 points lower to 22 points higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The FTSE 100 fell 53.05 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,773.28 points
on Thursday, suffering its biggest one-day fall this year after disappointing
U.S. economic data and weak updates from Easyjet and Pearson.
* The Bank of England will take a broader approach to gauging when the
British economy is strong enough to cope with higher borrowing costs, its
governor said on Thursday, a day after the BoE's existing guidance plan was
rendered virtually obsolete.
* BP - Countries across the world have been quietly signing deals in
recent months to import natural gas from the United States as companies like BP
find multiple buyers willing to take tranches of supply, revealing a growing
appetite for the fuel overseas as domestic output soars.
* CAPITA - Regulators could make the outsourcing firm pay more than
100 million pounds ($166.31 million) to investors in a fund it operated that
collapsed, the Daily Mail reported.
* SPORTS DIRECT, DEBENHAMS - The chief executive of
Debenhams has met with his counterpart at the sports retailer for the first time
since Sports Direct took out a complex bet on the department store, the Times
reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC TRADING
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC TRADING
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC TRADING
COVIDIEN PLC Q1
ROYAL MAIL PLC TRADING
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
