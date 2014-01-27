LONDON Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening sharply lower on Monday, with futures on the index down 0.6 percent by 0716 GMT. Financial bookmakers, meanwhile, forecast a drop of 61 to 86 points, or as much as 1.3 percent.

* Asian shares tumbled overnight on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may press on with its planned programme of stimulus reduction this week, thus potentially further exacerbating the rout in emerging markets.

* British households have a growing sense of job security and declining fears that inflation is driving prices higher, the Markit Household Finance Index showed on Monday.

* The FTSE 100 closed down 109.54 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,663.74 points on Friday, its lowest finish since Dec. 20 and its biggest one-day percentage drop this year.

* BG - The group declares force majeure in Egypt. It also says that total results for 2013, post impairments, will be around $2.2 billion, or 65 cents per share, and gives guidance on production plans.

* VODAFONE - The group said it is in talks to acquire Spain's main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA , which could derail ONO's plans for an initial public offering.

Separately, U.S. mobile operator AT&T said it did not intend to make a takeover offer for Vodafone, following months of speculation.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that China Mobile has examined buying between 5 percent and 20 percent of Britain's Vodafone in the hope of setting up a joint venture, citing City sources.

* PREMIER FOODS - The company said it has reached an agreement on a joint venture to grow bread unit Hovis, enabling it to dedicate its own focus to grocery. It also confirms that 2013 results will be in line with expectations.

* AVEVA - The insurer says it has not seen a change in trend since November, and has continue to perform well.

* LLOYDS - Tens of thousands of customers of banks owned by Lloyds Banking Group were unable to use their debit and ATM cards for several hours on Sunday as an apparent technical glitch hit its system.

* RSA - The insurer is understood to be considering scrapping its dividend to help to raise at least 500 million pounds to plug a hole in its balance sheet, according to The Sunday Times.

* BARCLAYS - The bank is considering ending its 40 million pounds-a-year sponsorship of English soccer's Premier League when its current deal ends in 2016, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* ARM - The chipmaker says chairman John Buchanan will step down and be replaced by Stuart Chambers.

* Monday's diary includes German Ifo index of business sentiment.

