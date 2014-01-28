LONDON Jan 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 1 to 2 points, flat in percentage terms, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 113.08 points lower on Monday at 6,550.66, extending last week's falls on the back of turmoil in emerging markets and steep slumps in oil and gas firm BG Group and telecoms company Vodafone .

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is taking billions of pounds in extra charges to cover the cost of past misdeeds, sending it deep into the red and resulting in its top executives not receiving any bonuses for the past year.

* TECH FIRMS - Lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a weak revenue forecast by Apple Inc renewed fears about Chinese demand for iPhones and a tepid global market, wiping 8 percent off the company's stock. British listed ARM provides chip licenses for Apple.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AFREN PLC TRADING AFRE.L

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PRELIM ASL.L

BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Q3 TRADE BLND.L

CARPETRIGHT PLC Q3 TRADE CATVU.L

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM CRST.L

FILTRONIC PLC H1 FTC.L

GLOBO PLC TRADING GBOG.L

GEM DIAMONDS LTD Q4 TRADE GEMD.L

GREENCORE GROUP PLC TRADING GNC.L

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC H1 MTWL.L

