LONDON Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 14-18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent
lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* Sentiment is not set to be helped by more downbeat reports
from China, where the official Purchasing Managers' Index dipped
to 50.5 in January from December's 51, in line with market
expectations.
* The UK benchmark closed down 28.01 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,510.44 points on Friday. It fell 3.5 percent in January,
its biggest monthly decline since last June and its worst
January since 2010.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK Markit/CIPS
manufacturing PMI for January, set for release at 0928 GMT, is
expected to come in at 57.0, down from 57.3 in December.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
RANDGOLD RESOURCES reports fourth-quarter results
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit