LONDON Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures falling 0.3 percent by 0733 GMT ahead of the cash market open.

* Sentiment is not set to be helped by more downbeat reports from China, where the official Purchasing Managers' Index dipped to 50.5 in January from December's 51, in line with market expectations.

* The UK benchmark closed down 28.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,510.44 points on Friday. It fell 3.5 percent in January, its biggest monthly decline since last June and its worst January since 2010.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI for January, set for release at 0928 GMT, is expected to come in at 57.0, down from 57.3 in December.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The company is set to unveil plans to launch late-stage clinical trials on 10 new drugs over the next two years, the Telegraph reported, without citing sources.

* DEFENCE COMPANIES: Britain is close to placing its first order for Lockheed Martin-built F-35 super-stealth jets, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said.

British companies such as BAE Systems and Rolls Royce build 15 percent of each F-35 aircraft.

* BANKS: Britain's banking regulator should be given new powers to limit the use and scale of the kind of sales-based incentive schemes that led to Lloyds being fined record sums for mis-selling products, an influential lawmaker has said.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Ross McEwan, chief executive of RBS, is to be called to a crunch meeting with the Bank of England over the state-backed bank's capital position, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The newspaper understands that Mr McEwan is to meet the two most senior staff at the central bank's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) within the next fortnight. The meeting will consider RBS's capital position in light of Mr McEwan's strategy review, due to be unveiled on February 27.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The bank is preparing a new offer of shares to the public and is in discussions with regulators over resuming dividend payments in the second half of 2014.

* OCADO : The online grocery retailer is to proceed with plans for a third distribution centre in the UK after its tie-up with Morrisons got off to a promising start, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES : The Africa-focused miner said it produced record amounts of gold last year, but a lower gold price meant earnings were below analyst expectations.

