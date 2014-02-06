LONDON Feb 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 48 points, or 0.7 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,457.89 points on Wednesday, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the previous five days.

* The meetings of the Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB) later on Thursday will also dominate the agenda of many investors.

Bank of England officials are likely to use their meeting to work out how to steer interest rate expectations now their previous plan has been overtaken by Britain's strong economic recovery, while the ECB faces pressure to tackle deflationary threats to the euro zone.

* TULLOW OIL : Uganda will sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with Britain's Tullow Oil, France's Total and China's CNOOC , an Energy Ministry spokesman said, in a vital step towards starting oil production in the country.

* Circassia, a company developing allergy treatments based on a discovery by scientists at Imperial College in London, plans to raise about 175 million pounds ($285 million) of new funds in a stock market debut to bring its cat allergy vaccine to market.

