LONDON Feb 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures gaining
0.4 percent by 0731 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 19.87 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,591.55 points on Monday, rising for a fourth
straight session.
* The first testimony to Congress by Janet Yellen, the new
chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, will dominate the market's
attention on Tuesday, with investors keen to hear what she will
say about the pace of tapering of equity-friendly asset
purchases following mixed U.S. jobs data in the past months.
* British retail sales rebounded last month after a weak
December to record their strongest annual growth since April
2011, helped in part by a recovery in the country's property
market, a monthly industry survey showed.
* VODAFONE : The mobile operator has announced a deal
with Moneygram, allowing consumers to transfer funds from 200
countries to all M-Pesa users.
Also, Vodafone could have the capacity to spend $30 billion
to $40 billion on acquisitions in coming years and no deal
should be too big if it makes strategic sense, Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao said.
* BARCLAYS : The bank said it expects to improve its
leverage ratio to at least 3.5 percent by the end of next year
as it reduces the size of its balance sheet, and committed to
paying out at least 40 percent of its earnings in dividends.
* BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : The engineering services
group has reaffirmed its strong fiscal position for the year
ahead.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The company said that its
copper production rose 26 percent and coal output was up 4
percent in the year to the end of December 2013, offsetting a
weaker performance in zinc and lead.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY : Den Jones is to succeed Robert
Macleod as group finance director.
* ASTRAZENECA : Biotech company Targacept Inc
said British drugmaker AstraZeneca would return rights
to several pre-clinical compounds.
