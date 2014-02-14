BRIEF-IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
LONDON Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 18 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,659.42 points on Thursday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major is planning to sell three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea, according to reports in the British press.
* BP : A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP over statements the company made in the wake of a 2006 oil spill in Alaska.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC FINAL
PENNON GROUP PLC TRADING
SEVERN TRENT PLC Q3 TRADE
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT PRELIM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 19 An Indian government minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party and several top party colleagues must face trial for their alleged role in the 1992 demolition of a mosque by a Hindu mob, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.