LONDON, March 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening a touch higher on Wednesday, with June futures on the index up
0.2 percent at 0745 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue-chip index rose 84.50 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,604.89
points on Tuesday, bouncing off of a six-week closing low after Kingfisher and
easyJet posted updates that raised optimism about the outlook for corporate
earnings this year.
* Four FTSE 100 stocks, including insurer Prudential, are due to go
ex dividend on Wednesday, knocking between 3.27 and 3.64 points off the index.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Britain sold 4.2 billion pounds ($6.9
billion) of shares in Lloyds to cut its stake in the country's largest retail
bank to 25 percent and put it on course for a complete exit in the next year at
a profit.
* ASTRAZENECA : The British group has raised its bet on Japan's drug
market by buying out the remaining stake held by Sumitomo Chemical in
its Japanese unit AstraZeneca.
* SSE : The British utility said on Wednesday it will split its
wholesale and retail divisions by March 2015, and will freeze its household
energy prices until at least January 2016.
* STANDARD LIFE : The British insurer announced on Wednesday the
acquisition of Ignis Asset Management from Phoenix Holdings for 390
million pounds ($643.71 million).
* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC : The British life insurance and
pensions provider said on Wednesday it had won a 3 billion pound ($5 billion)
bulk annuity contract with the ICI Pension Fund.
* TUI TRAVEL : Europe's biggest tour operator by revenues said
bookings for its key summer period were progressing in line with its
expectations, giving it confidence it would meet a target for annual profit
growth of 7 to 10 percent.
* CARPETRIGHT : Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, has
warned on profit for the third time in almost six months, saying sales have
slowed and it has yet to see any boost from an improving housing market.
* ASIA RESOURCE MINERALS (ARMS) : The coal miner on Tuesday
announced its long-awaited split with the Indonesian family that helped found
it, sparking bitter posts on Twitter between a family member and fellow ARMS
founder Nat Rothschild.
* LADBROKES : The Daily Mail market report cited talk that Irish
bookmaker Paddy Power and a British private equity firm are
stalking the UK betting firm, with any offer seen in the 200 pence/per share
region.
* SABMILLER : Shares in the world's second-largest brewer rose 5
percent on Tuesday. The Daily Express market report attributes the move to talk
that a takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Stella
Artois and Corona, is edging closer.
