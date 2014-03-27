LONDON, March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30-33 points, or 0.5 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.41 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,605.30 points on Wednesday. It has been trapped in a range between around 6,400 to 6,800 since late October.

* UK retail sales numbers for February, set for release at 0930 GMT, are expected to show an improvement from January's sharp 1.5 percent decline.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

COMPASS GROUP issues a trading update

