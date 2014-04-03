LONDON, April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 8-9 points on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 6.43 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,659.04 points on Wednesday, its highest close
since March 11, propped up by cyclical banks and mining
companies on encouraging economic news in the United States.
* Euro zone monetary policy will fall under the spotlight
today as the European Central Bank holds its regular meeting.
The ECB looks set to keep interest rates steady and offer no
new aid to the euro zone's fragile recovery despite a fall in
inflation to its lowest in more than four years.
* VODAFONE GROUP : The mobile operator said it would
add 150 shops and create 1,400 jobs across the United Kingdom
during the next 12 months in a 100 million pound ($166.3
million) investment.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Part-nationalised RBS said
it will close 44 branches, of which 14 are classed as "Last
Banks in Town", in the UK and Scotland.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.6012 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)