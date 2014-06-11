(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, June 11 Britain's FTSE 100 is
seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, with futures for the
index up 0.1 percent by 0639 GMT. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, namely Johnson Matthey and Vodafone,
will knock 8.24 points off the UK benchmark on Wednesday.
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,873.55 points on
Tuesday. The index is less than 2 percent off its all-time high
set in December 1999.
* The UK ILO unemployment rate for April, set for release at
0830 GMT, is expected to come in at 6.7 percent, representing a
drop from March's 6.8 percent.
* J SAINSBURY : Britain's J Sainsbury posted a
second straight fall in quarterly underlying sales as Chief
Executive Justin King prepares to step down from the grocer
after 10 years at the helm.
* LONMIN : The platinum producer may soon need to
raise capital to survive South Africa's longest and costliest
mining strike, which has paralysed its operations and slashed
its revenue.
* WPP : Wholly-owned operating company JWT, the
global marketing communications agency, has acquired a majority
stake in The Hardy Boys, a creative agency in South Africa.
* TESCO : Tesco is "urgently investigating" its
property division - and faces potential fines - after a Guardian
analysis revealed the supermarket chain has been failing to
comply with a Competition Commission order for the past four
years, the Guardian reported.
* POWER SUPPLIERS: Britain's energy regulator has fired an
extraordinary broadside at the Big Six power companies after
warning them that their failure to cut household bills, despite
a slump in wholesale costs, was proof that the market is
uncompetitive, the Times reported.
* ICAP : The British interdealer broker halved bonus
payments for top executives in its last financial year, partly
to reflect the impact of an $87 million fine it paid in 2013 for
benchmark interest rate fixing, the company said.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : British engineering company
Rolls-Royce said the cancellation of an Airbus aircraft purchase
by Dubai's Emirates would result in a 2.6 billion
pound ($4.37 billion) hit to its order book.
* BETFAIR : Online gambling exchange Betfair said it
hoped the World Cup would provide a boost to business after its
annual profit came in ahead of forecast on Wednesday.
* ITE GROUP : The exhibitions organiser said it
signed a binding contract to acquire a 50 percent stake in
Indonesia's PT Debindo Unggul Buana Makmur (DUBM) from a group
of three private individuals for an undisclosed amount.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Alistair Smout)