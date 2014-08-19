LONDON Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
18 to 19 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index climbed to a two-week high in the previous session
and finished 0.8 percent higher at 6,741.25 points.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank is close to a deal to pay between
$200 million and $300 million to resolve allegations by New York's banking
regulator that it failed to review high-risk transactions, two years after
agreeing to reform its practices, a person familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The 70,000 barrel per day (bpd)
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut at Royal Dutch
Shell's joint-venture 327,000 bpd Deer Park, Texas refinery, sources familiar
with operations at the refinery said on Monday.
* Brent crude edged up towards $102 a barrel, but stayed near a 14-month low
reached in the previous session on weak demand and easing concerns over risks to
supply.
* London copper held steady on Tuesday as brighter prospects for the U.S.
economy were chilled by caution over China's stuttering property market, while a
stronger dollar sapped a rebound from seven-week lows.
