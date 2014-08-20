US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Aug 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index finished up by 0.6 percent at 6,779.31 points, its highest close since July 29, on Tuesday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : British banking company Standard Chartered Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to money laundering.
* Shanghai copper dipped towards a major technical support level on Wednesday, with a break likely to trigger selling by momentum-based investors, as the market also eyed forecasts of improving supply.
* Brent crude futures steadied near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GEM DIAMONDS H1
HIKMA H1
HOCHSCHILD MINING H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss