LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract for September edged up by 0.2 percent at 0630 GMT on Monday, with European stock markets buoyed by expectations of more central bank stimulus measures.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 13.95 points, at 6,819.75 points on Friday.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays is selling its Spanish retail and corporate banking operations to Caixabank, the two companies said on Sunday, as the British bank starts shrinking its struggling European divisions as part of a major overhaul.

* TESCO : One of supermarket Tesco's largest shareholders, Harris Associates, has sold around two thirds of its stake, saying the retailer lacks a clear strategy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* ITV : Liberty Global Plc, the owner of Virgin Media, controlled by the American billionaire John Malone, is canvassing support from major ITV Plc shareholders following its acquisition this summer of a 6.4 percent stake, raising speculation of a full takeover bid. (bit.ly/1nLglSE).

* VIRGIN MONEY: Sir Richard Branson is poised to pull the trigger on a stock market listing of Virgin's banking arm that City insiders predict could value it at up to 2 billion pounds, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1sRtuN0)

* PERFORM : Investment group Access Industries said on Monday it planned to buy out the rest of sports rights group Perform that it did not already own for 410 million pounds ($681 million).

* KIER : British support services and construction firm Kier Group said on Monday it had been awarded 200 million pounds ($332.08 million) of new contracts across its services and construction divisions.

* BERKELEY : Housebuilder Berkeley Group said it saw its full-year earnings in line with expectations.

* Private equity firms Blackstone and Blue Water Energy said on Sunday they have teamed up to lead an investment of up to $500 million in Siccar Point Energy, a new North Sea-focused oil company.

* COPPER: London copper edged down on Monday, after ending August with its biggest monthly drop since March, as weak factory data from China stoked concerns of stuttering growth in the world's top metals consumer.

* UK BUSINESSES/EUROPEAN UNION: More than half of UK businesses are in favour of re-negotiating their relationship with the European Union, according to a British Chambers of Commerce survey.

