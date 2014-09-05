LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
11 to 12 points lower, or down by 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index, which briefly hit a 14-1/2 year high at 6,904.86
earlier this week, closed up by 4.39 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,877.97 points
on Thursday.
* BP : A U.S. judge has decided that BP Plc was 'grossly negligent'
and 'reckless' in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill four years ago, a ruling that
could add nearly $18 billion in fines to more than $42 billion in charges the
company took for the worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history.
* SMITH & NEPHEW : London-based medical device maker Smith & Nephew
PLC has agreed to pay $11.3 million to settle allegations that it sold the U.S.
government devices it claimed were U.S.-made but actually came from Malaysia.
* FOXTONS : As many as 20.5 million shares, or 7.3 percent of
Foxtons, are being offered in an accelerated bookbuild by Credit Suisse and
Numis, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the sale.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays is launching a finger scanner for corporate
clients and will roll out voice recognition for millions of retail clients next
year as it steps up use of biometric recognition technology to combat banking
fraud.
* ATLAS MARA /BOB DIAMOND: Atlas Mara, the African investment
vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, is in talks to buy a $275 million
stake in Union Bank of Nigeria, a person familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
* UK ECONOMY: Vacancies at British firms rose at the strongest pace in more
than 16 years last month but the number of appointments slowed, suggesting firms
are struggling to hire the right people or are less confident about the outlook,
a survey showed on Friday.
